Former BYU coach Edwards dies at 86

(AP) LaVell Edwards, who led BYU to national prominence with his dynamic passing offenses and became one of the most successful coaches in college football history, has died. More .

Seahawks keep adding questions approaching NFC playoffs

(AP) The end of December is when the Seattle Seahawks are supposed to be on a surge, not limping toward the conclusion of the regular season with questions clouding whether . . . more .

The FAN's College Football Page

As college football's bowls and playoffs unfold, you can get Associated Press previews, real time gamecasts and recaps of the season's final action. More .

The FAN's NFL Page

With the regular season winding down, you can find the latest on your team, fantasy football info and breaking Associated Press pro football news on The FAN's NFL Page .

The FAN's Soccer Page

For off-seasonTimbers stories, Team USA and futbol news from around the globe, head to The FAN's Soccer Page. You'll get headlines, previews, recaps and real time gamecasts, here .