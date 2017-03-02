1080 The FAN
Portland's All-Sports Station. You Know Us, We Know Sports!

Local: 503.250.1080
    Toll Free: 866.358.1080
MLB NFL GOLF NBA NHL MLS COLLEGE FOOTBALL COLLEGE BASKETBALL NW SPORTS
The FAN Poll Question
Which team are you pulling for in the Super Bowl?
  Patriots
  Falcons
  Just want good game
 
View Results
The FAN on Facebook
ESPN Sports Radio 1080 The FAN
The FAN on Twitter
First on The FAN

Super Bowl LI preview: Falcons seek first Lombardi Trophy vs. Patriots
(AP) Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are at home in Houston, where they won Super Bowl XXXVIII, and accustomed to the NFL's biggest stage. More.

Court doc: Briles ignored sex assaults
(AP) A new court filing detailed allegations that former Baylor University football coach Art Briles ignored sexual assaults by players, failed to alert university officials or discipline . . . more.

Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic
(AP) Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier, marking another frustrating start to his . . . more.

Oregon WR Brown transferring to Northwestern
(AP) Oregon receiver Jalen Brown is transferring to Northwestern. Brown caught 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns in . . . more.

The FAN's NFL Page

With the postseason reaching a climax, you can find the latest on the Super Bowl, your team and breaking Associated Press pro football news on The FAN's NFL Page.

The FAN's College Football Page
(AP) With attention turning to recruiting, spring football, off-season stories and personnel moves, The Fan's College Football Page is your one-stop shop for the latest. More.

The FAN's Soccer Page
For preseason Timbers news, Team USA and futbol news from around the globe, head to The FAN's Soccer Page. You'll get headlines, previews, recaps and real time gamecasts, here.

The FAN's MLB Page

The season culminated in dramatic fashion, but you can still get the AP's offseason news and stats for every team on The FAN's Baseball Page.
FAN Promotions and Events

FAN App
Have you downloaded the new FAN app yet? The FAN app is free, and the easiest way to interact with The FAN on-the-go. Click here for all the details. 

Text Insider


Text NEWS to 55305 to receive notifications about great contests and your chance to win tickets to big games, concerts, golf clubs and more. Join now by texting NEWS to 55305.  *Message and data rates may apply.* Message & data rates may apply.  Frequency of automated marketing messages to your number is recurring & varies.  Text STOP to CANCEL. Click here for Terms and Conditions. 
 

My Bend Playlist


What's on your perfect Bend "play"list? Skiing? Making snow angels? Snowshoeing? Well here’s your chance to win your personal Bend “play” list! Click here and enter to win a weekend in Bend with passes to the biggest hits on your "play" list! Bend, Oregon - it's where you go to play!
FAN VIDEO ON-DEMAND
Today's Top Videos

Primetime 2.3.17 (Club)

Primetime 2.3.17 (HR 3)

Primetime 2.3.17 (HR 2)

Primetime 2.3.17 (HR 1)

Dirt & Sprague, Friday 2-3-17 Hour 3

Dirt & Sprague, Friday 2-3-17 Hour 2

Dirt & Sprague, Friday 2-3-17 Hour 1

Lance Zierlein Interview 2-3-17

Yogi Roth Interview 2-3-17

FAN Podcasts
NBA TOP NEWS