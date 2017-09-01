Dirt & Sprague
Clemson again tries to end Tide dynasty
(AP) Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson on Monday night in a College Football Playoff . . . more.

Pistons outlast Blazers in 2 OT
(AP) Kentavious Caldwell Pope . . . hit a 3 with 9.4 seconds left and the Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double-overtime Sunday night in a game postponed . . . more.

Just in time, Seattle finds its run game to start playoffs
(AP) It was the most obvious question in the aftermath of Thomas Rawls and the Seattle Seahawks running their way to another playoff victory. Where has that kind of . . . more.

Rodgers has 4 TDs as Packers beat Giants
(AP) Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes . . . more.

Saban: Sarkisian knows the offense "inside and out"
(AP) Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson doesn't think an offensive coordinator change a week ahead of the national championship game will bother the Crimson Tide. More.

Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons
(AP) More than six weeks after coach Sonny Dykes finished his fourth season at California, he was called into a meeting Sunday with athletic director Mike Williams and promptly fired. More.

Gophers to hire Western Michigan's Fleck
(AP) P.J. Fleck is leaving Western Michigan and heading to Minnesota to coach its reeling football team. Western Michigan announced . . . more.

The FAN's College Football Page
(AP) As the college football season reaches a climax, you can get Associated Press previews, real time gamecasts and recaps of the season's final action. More.

The FAN's NFL Page

With the playoffs ready to go, you can find the latest on your team and breaking Associated Press pro football news on The FAN's NFL Page.

The FAN's Soccer Page
For off-seasonTimbers stories, Team USA and futbol news from around the globe, head to The FAN's Soccer Page. You'll get headlines, previews, recaps and real time gamecasts, here.

The FAN's MLB Page

The season culminated in dramatic fashion, but you can still get the AP's offseason news and stats for every team on The FAN's Baseball Page.
