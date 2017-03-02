Mavericks, Trail Blazers look to continue recent positive results

(AP) The overall records don't look good, but the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers show impressive recent results as they square off Friday night at Moda Center. More .

Court doc: Briles ignored sex assaults

(AP) A new court filing detailed allegations that former Baylor University football coach Art Briles ignored sexual assaults by players, failed to alert university officials or discipline . . . more .

Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

(AP) Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier, marking another frustrating start to his . . . more .

Brooks scores last 12, Ducks escape ASU

(AP) Losing two games in a row wasn't an acceptable option for Dillon Brooks. Coming off a loss at Colorado, he knew the margin of error for defending Pac-12 champion Oregon was . . . more .

Falcons worried about ailing star C Mack

(AP) Super Bowl week has gone smoothly for the Atlanta Falcons. Until Thursday. Pro Bowl center Alex Mack was bothered by his injured left . . . more .

Oregon WR Brown transferring to Northwestern

(AP) Oregon receiver Jalen Brown is transferring to Northwestern. Brown caught 26 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns in . . . more .

Oregon St targets wide receivers, defensive backs

(AP) A four-star junior college defensive tackle expected to contribute right away is among the highlights of coach Gary Andersen's third recruiting class at Oregon State. More .

Oregon's Taggart lures Florida recruits, Arizona flippers

(AP) Oregon's recruiting class had such a Florida feel under new coach Willie Taggart that it had its own social media hashtag: Floregon. Oregon has been infused with new energy . . . more .

Goodell asked about Deflategate, Raiders

(AP) Nothing produces awkward NFL moments quite like watching the commissioner parry all those thorny issues involving the league's oldest and newest troublemakers . . . more .

