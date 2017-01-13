Dusty and Cam in the Morning
Weekdays 6am - 9am

Local: 503.250.1080
    Toll Free: 866.358.1080
MLB NFL GOLF NBA NHL MLS COLLEGE FOOTBALL COLLEGE BASKETBALL NW SPORTS
Widmer Brothers Poll Question on The FAN
Which team will win the Super Bowl?
  Pittsburgh Steelers
  New England Patriots
  Green Bay Packers
  Atlanta Falcons
 
View Results
The FAN on Facebook
ESPN Sports Radio 1080 The FAN
The FAN on Twitter
First on The FAN

Seahawks suffer yet another road divisional playoff loss

(AP) Another road divisional round playoff loss didn't shake Russell Wilson's confidence the Seahawks can win away from Seattle at this stage of the postseason. The list of road . . . more.

No. 13 Oregon routs Oregon State 85-43

(AP) Payton Pritchard and No. 13 Oregon made the 40-mile bus ride a wasted trip for Oregon State in the latest leg of college basketball's most-played rivalry. As it turned out, the 347th Civil War . . . more.

Chargers announce move to Los Angeles
(AP) As angry fans gathered outside to say goodbye to the franchise they've loved for decades, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos announced to his employees that the team is . . . more.

Washington State QB Falk not going pro


(AP) Washington State quarterback Luke Falk said Wednesday he will return for his senior season and will try to lead the Cougars to a third consecutive bowl game. More.

The FAN's NFL Page

With the postseason reaching a climax, you can find the latest on your team and breaking Associated Press pro football news on The FAN's NFL Page.

The FAN's College Football Page
(AP) With attention turning to recruiting, spring football, off-season stories and personnel moves, The Fan's College Football Page is your one-stop shop for the latest. More.

The FAN's Soccer Page
For off-seasonTimbers stories, Team USA and futbol news from around the globe, head to The FAN's Soccer Page. You'll get headlines, previews, recaps and real time gamecasts, here.

The FAN's MLB Page

The season culminated in dramatic fashion, but you can still get the AP's offseason news and stats for every team on The FAN's Baseball Page.
FAN Promotions and Events

FAN App
Have you downloaded the new FAN app yet? The FAN app is free, and the easiest way to interact with The FAN on-the-go. Click here for all the details. 

Text Insider


Text NEWS to 55305 to receive notifications about great contests and your chance to win tickets to big games, concerts, golf clubs and more. Join now by texting NEWS to 55305.  *Message and data rates may apply.* Message & data rates may apply.  Frequency of automated marketing messages to your number is recurring & varies.  Text STOP to CANCEL. Click here for Terms and Conditions. 
 

My Bend Playlist


What's on your perfect Bend "play"list? Skiing? Making snow angels? Snowshoeing? Well here’s your chance to win your personal Bend “play” list! Click here and enter to win a weekend in Bend with passes to the biggest hits on your "play" list! Bend, Oregon - it's where you go to play!
FAN VIDEO ON-DEMAND
Today's Top Videos

Primetime 1.13.17 Club Hour

Primetime 1.13.17 Hour 3

Jason Quick -- CSNNW Blazers Insider

Primetime 1.13.17 Hour 1

Primetime 1.13.17 Hour 2

Dirt & Sprague 1.13.17 Hour 3

Bill Barnwell -- ESPN NFL

Dirt & Sprague 1.13.17 Hour 2

Dirt & Sprague 1.13.17 Hour 1

Chris Price - football writer for WEEI - 1.13.17

FAN Podcasts
NBA TOP NEWS