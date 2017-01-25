Freddy Adu will join preseason practice with Timbers

(AP) Freddy Adu will train with the Portland Timbers during the preseason, the team said Wednesday. Adu, 27, is expected to join the Timbers this week in training camp . . . more .

Musburger retiring, final call next week

(AP) Brent Musburger is calling it a career at ESPN after being the play-by-play man in the booth at sporting events enjoyed by millions of Americans, most prominently when . . . more .

Fox's Andrews reveals cancer surgery

(AP) Erin Andrews says she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season, months after winning a lawsuit against a stalker. The 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter . . . more .

Michigan to hold 3 practices in Rome

(AP) Just days after an NCAA vote to ban team trips that combine spring break and spring football, Michigan announced Monday that the Wolverines' next getaway is its most . . . more .

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera, where PGA Tour career began

(AP) Tiger Woods is roaring into the new year, preparing to play four times in five weeks in his return to the PGA Tour after a 15-month absence. One of his stops includes a return . . . more .

China launches crackdown on golf

(AP) China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses in an effort to conserve water and land, and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay . . . more .

The FAN's NFL Page

With the postseason reaching a climax, you can find the latest on the Super Bowl, your team and breaking Associated Press pro football news on The FAN's NFL Page .

The FAN's College Football Page

(AP) With attention turning to recruiting, spring football, off-season stories and personnel moves, The Fan's College Football Page is your one-stop shop for the latest. More .

The FAN's Soccer Page

For preseason Timbers news, Team USA and futbol news from around the globe, head to The FAN's Soccer Page. You'll get headlines, previews, recaps and real time gamecasts, here .